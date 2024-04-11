Body Language Expert Tells Us O.J. Simpson's Claims About His Health In This Video Raised Red Flags

O.J. Simpson's death at 76 caught many by surprise since he had been boasting on social media about being in good health in recent months. On February 11, 2024, two days after Local 10 News reported that O.J. Simpson received a prostate cancer diagnosis and was undergoing chemotherapy, he shared a video to put his fans' minds at ease. "My health is good. I mean, obviously, I'm dealing with some issues. But, hey, I think I'm just about over it," he said in a video shared on X platform, previously known as Twitter.

However, body language expert Traci Brown of Body Language Trainer tells Nicki Swift that his video statement raised several red flags. In May 2023, Simpson revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, though he offered no details as to which kind or its severity. "In recent years, in really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer," he said in a clip on X platform, suggesting he had been sick for a while before coming forward with this update.

He admitted he had successfully received chemotherapy treatment and added the cancer was gone. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it," Simpson said. He also revealed his body had responded remarkably well to the chemo and barely felt any nausea, though he attributed that to the help of marijuana. Simpson seemed to have put a lot of effort into looking and sounding healthy, but Brown notes that he looked worried.