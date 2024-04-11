Body Language Expert Tells Us O.J. Simpson's Claims About His Health In This Video Raised Red Flags
O.J. Simpson's death at 76 caught many by surprise since he had been boasting on social media about being in good health in recent months. On February 11, 2024, two days after Local 10 News reported that O.J. Simpson received a prostate cancer diagnosis and was undergoing chemotherapy, he shared a video to put his fans' minds at ease. "My health is good. I mean, obviously, I'm dealing with some issues. But, hey, I think I'm just about over it," he said in a video shared on X platform, previously known as Twitter.
However, body language expert Traci Brown of Body Language Trainer tells Nicki Swift that his video statement raised several red flags. In May 2023, Simpson revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, though he offered no details as to which kind or its severity. "In recent years, in really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer," he said in a clip on X platform, suggesting he had been sick for a while before coming forward with this update.
He admitted he had successfully received chemotherapy treatment and added the cancer was gone. "In any event, I'm healthy now. It looks like I beat it," Simpson said. He also revealed his body had responded remarkably well to the chemo and barely felt any nausea, though he attributed that to the help of marijuana. Simpson seemed to have put a lot of effort into looking and sounding healthy, but Brown notes that he looked worried.
O.J. Simpson's body language told a different story
After thanking the support of his fans on February 11, 2024, O.J. Simpson reassured them he was in good health. But then he contracted himself. "He says his health is good. Then corrects himself to say he's just about over it," Traci Brown told Nicki Swift, indicating that the cancer wasn't a past issue as he had previously asserted. His body language when he said it was also telling. "He shakes his head no when he says 'just about over it,'" Brown said.
Simpson also displayed typical signs of someone who is improvising on the spot. "He's looking to our left as he makes the statements which likely indicates he's constructing the info, or making it up," Brown added. Taken individuality, any of these signs could have been coincidental. But together, they paint a different picture. "There are clues laced through this that things weren't as he claimed," Brown concluded.
Two days earlier on February 9, Simpson had also used X platform to deny other speculation about his health. "Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who put that out there. But, whoever put this out there, I guess it's like the Donald says, 'Can't trust the media,'" said O.J. Simpson about Donald Trump. He shot this video while behind the wheel of a car, which suggests he wanted to show he was healthy enough to be out and about on his own.