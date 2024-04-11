What The Kardashian Kids Have Said About Their Father Defending O.J. Simpson

When Kim Kardashian sat down with David Letterman for the Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," she spoke about her father's decision to defend O.J. Simpson and how that impacted their family. Her mother, Kris Jenner, who was close friends with Nicole Brown Simpson, was convinced O.J. was guilty. "My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her," Kim told Letterman. "And then we'd go to my dad's house and it was a whole other situation there." With so much family division about the murder trial, Kim said that it created confusion for them as kids. For her part, Kim was 13 and 14 when O.J.'s trial was going on. "We didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings," she went on.

Kim even recalled a moment when Robert Kardashian pulled her and Kourtney Kardashian out of school to attend the trial, unbeknownst to Kris. "I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole's parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting behind O.J., and we look over at my mom and she's giving us this death stare — like, 'What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?!'" Kim said, adding, "It tore my family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial."