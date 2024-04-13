Dark Details You Didn't Know About O.J. Simpson & Nicole Brown's Relationship

From star-studded romance to grisly double murder, O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's tumultuous relationship has notoriously captivated the public for decades. Before Brown was found stabbed to death alongside her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home in 1994, she had a whirlwind romance with the former football star. While the former spouses were known for their socialite status and celebrity "it factor," a far more grim story was playing out behind the scenes.

Several domestic abuse allegations against Simpson and reports of his nasty temper made him an easy target as suspect No. 1 in Brown and Goldman's double murder. After a high-speed chase on the San Diego freeway, the former NFL star was taken into custody, and "The Trial of the Century" was set to begin. In the most-watched trial of its time, the entire world watched as Simpson's team of lawyers managed to cast enough doubt on the jury. The defense, also dubbed the "Dream Team" relied on racist Los Angeles cops and the famous "If the glove don't fit, you must acquit" rhyme to sway the jurors in their favor. Ultimately, Simpson was acquitted of all charges.



The Juice died in April 2024 after a battle with prostate cancer, leaving a question mark on the 1994 double murder that many feel will never be answered. He and Brown's former relationship continues to be analyzed by those who don't feel justice was served on the day of Simpson's acquittal. Here's a look at all the dark details you didn't know about O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown's Relationship.