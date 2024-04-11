What We Know About O.J. Simpson's Relationship With His 5 Children

From his career as an athlete, to being the prime suspect in Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, O.J. Simpson's life was defied by fame, both good and bad. But the one thing that rarely took the spotlight was his relationship with his kids.

O.J. was a father of five and welcomed his first three children with first wife Marguerite L. Whitley. Between 1968 and 1977, the couple welcomed two daughters and a son into their lives: Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren. Unfortunately, the couple suffered an immense tragedy when they lost their daughter, Aaren, in a swimming pool accident in 1979, nearly two years after she was born. The same year Aaren died, the couple called it quits. It wouldn't be until several years later that O.J. would tie the knot with Nicole in 1985. While their relationship is now tied to the infamous murder case, the couple did have two children, Sydney Brooke and Justin Ryan.

All of the former football player's children were by his side when O.J. died from cancer. His family shared, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren." But that doesn't mean his relationships with his five kids didn't have their ups and downs.