Tragic Details About O.J. Simpson

Football hero. Movie star. Advertising tool. Accused murderer. Convicted felon. Social pariah. All those descriptions aptly fit O.J. Simpson, one of the 20th century's most polarizing figures. On April 10, 2024, Simpson's family announced that he died at age 76, with the cause of death said to be cancer.

For decades, Simpson was a larger-than-life figure, beginning on the football field. His athleticism was extraordinary, propelling him to gridiron glory in high school, and then college football, where he won the coveted Heisman Trophy. That eventually led to Simpson playing 11 seasons in the NFL. One of the sport's most famous athletes, Simpson parlayed his popularity into becoming a TV football analyst and then an actor, appearing in numerous films throughout the '70s and '80s, including "The Naked Gun" comedies.

His Hollywood career screeched to a grinding halt in 1994 when he was accused of the brutal murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. After the blockbuster "trial of the century," he was acquitted of double homicide in a still-controversial verdict. 13 years later, he was convicted of an entirely different crime and would spend nearly a decade behind bars before being paroled as a septuagenarian. Through it all, O.J. attained heights that few people have ever experienced, while also diving down to some crushing depths.