Does Travis Kelce Support Trump? What We Know About The Footballer's Political Views
Has Travis Kelce entered his MAGA-"Red" era? In the eyes of some Swifties, all it took was the click of a "like" button for the value of Taylor Swift's NFL beau to plummet like Truth Social stock. Kelce has already pulled some stunts that made him lose favor with fans, and his possible show of support for former president Donald Trump has some Swifties saying of Kelce, "You're Losing Me."
One way Kelce's life changed when he started dating Swift was that his every move became more closely scrutinized. So, it didn't escape the notice of Swifties when he liked an Instagram post shared by former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who has become a conservative darling by carping about trans athletes, vaccines, and other hot-button right-wing issues. She also told Fox News that she plans on voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, citing one of the reasons for her support as her belief that Joe Biden has started to "decline mentally." Steele met Trump at UFC 299 in March 2024, and she later took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of the former president enjoying his night out. "Cue the divisive, close-minded thoughts and unfollows in 3...2...1..." she wrote in her caption. Kelce then liked the post.
For some fans, it confirmed their suspicions about him. "I can't say I'm surprised, unfortunately," one Redditor wrote. But other Swifties have been collecting evidence that Kelce doesn't hold a MAGA worldview.
Travis Kelce was excited to visit the Trump White House
Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Donald Trump blasted Taylor Swift in a post on his Truth Social app. She's one of his many famous foes because she endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020. However, Trump showed Travis Kelce some love by writing, "I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" So, was Kelce's Instagram "like" a message to Trump that he's wrong about the Kansas City Chief star's political leanings? Unless and until Kelce weighs in on the presidential race, we won't know the answer to this question. But after the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl victory, Kelce told TMZ he was excited about visiting the Trump White House, calling it a "crazy opportunity." While he didn't praise Trump, he didn't have anything negative to say about the divisive politician, either.
Kelce has expressed his support for some causes that are unpopular with conservatives, such as the Black Lives Matter movement. In an interview with the Kansas City Star, he said of America's problem with racial injustice, "It's something that's very real." He also participated in the protests against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2017. Still, some skeptics knew he was trouble when he walked in, and a few liberal stances won't convince them otherwise. "Who would've thought the guy that can't attend an event without chugging a beer would have problematic views," one Redditor wrote.
Some Swifties are questioning Taylor Swift's political views
If Travis Kelce really is a Donald Trump supporter, could this be the end of the fairytale romance between the football player and pop music's homecoming queen? Many Swifties don't believe Taylor Swift will kick Kelce to the curb if he's on Team MAGA because they aren't sold on the idea that Swift is someone who cares that deeply about politics. Some fans even think she might vote Republican. "Honestly, it wouldn't surprise me. Her activism isn't that active so it wouldn't be that crazy of an idea," one Redditor remarked.
It was also suggested that Swift might not endorse anyone in the 2024 presidential race. That would be one way to help Kelce save face if he prefers to keep his political views secret and doesn't want to feel forced to share who he's voting for. When Swift decided to publicly back Joe Biden in 2020, she didn't do it until early October of that year, so the couple still has a few months before they really start being pressured to speak out. "Just because someone voted for Biden in 2020, doesn't mean they'll be voting for him in 2024," one Redditor pointed out.
Some Swifties are also thinking about Swift's album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and another Joe: her ex Joe Alwyn. "I love how she wants this narrative that Travis is the perfect boyfriend and Joe is evil ahead of the album release," a fan wrote, "and then this drops."