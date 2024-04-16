Does Travis Kelce Support Trump? What We Know About The Footballer's Political Views

Has Travis Kelce entered his MAGA-"Red" era? In the eyes of some Swifties, all it took was the click of a "like" button for the value of Taylor Swift's NFL beau to plummet like Truth Social stock. Kelce has already pulled some stunts that made him lose favor with fans, and his possible show of support for former president Donald Trump has some Swifties saying of Kelce, "You're Losing Me."

One way Kelce's life changed when he started dating Swift was that his every move became more closely scrutinized. So, it didn't escape the notice of Swifties when he liked an Instagram post shared by former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, who has become a conservative darling by carping about trans athletes, vaccines, and other hot-button right-wing issues. She also told Fox News that she plans on voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, citing one of the reasons for her support as her belief that Joe Biden has started to "decline mentally." Steele met Trump at UFC 299 in March 2024, and she later took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of the former president enjoying his night out. "Cue the divisive, close-minded thoughts and unfollows in 3...2...1..." she wrote in her caption. Kelce then liked the post.

For some fans, it confirmed their suspicions about him. "I can't say I'm surprised, unfortunately," one Redditor wrote. But other Swifties have been collecting evidence that Kelce doesn't hold a MAGA worldview.