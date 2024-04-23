Hallmark Alum Trevor Donovan's Shady Side Is No Secret

Hallmark is often considered a wholesome family-friendly network, but sometimes their stars are not. The actors have their own lives apart from the network, and Trevor Donovan hasn't been afraid to be a little shady.

You may be familiar with Donovan from his days on "90210," when he starred as Teddy Montgomery until 2013 when the show was axed by the CW. After wrapping up "90210," Donovan kept up with the acting world through various gigs before becoming a Hallmark regular. You may remember him from Hallmark films like "Prescription in Love" and "Love, Lost & Found." There was no doubt that Donovan was a fan-favorite on the network and he seems just as appreciative of the fans as they are of him. He told Suzee Behind The Scenes, "Without my fans, I wouldn't have a career and I wouldn't be able to do what I love to do. I am thankful for every single one of them." Although he became a Hallmark staple, Donovan eventually left Hallmark, but that doesn't mean he has completely gone away. The actor continues to do what he loves most — just on a different network.

Donovan has had a pretty incredible career that, on the outside, may not seem like there have been any bumps in the road, but don't be fooled; the actor has had a couple of shady moments along the way to his success.