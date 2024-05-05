The Transformation Of Pippa Middleton From Childhood To 40

Philippa "Pippa" Middleton — better known simply as "Pippa" — didn't ask to be in the public spotlight, but ever since her sister Kate, now Princess of Wales, married Prince William, her life has been scrutinized almost as closely as if she were a member of the royal family. Ever since she stepped out in her famous, figure-flattering white satin gown at Kate's wedding, the public has wanted to know everything there is to know about the fabulous English woman.

For starters — there's much more to Pippa than the "socialite" status that has been bestowed upon her. "People see me as someone privileged who has used my position to advantage; that I don't really work, that I am a socialite — that word really irritates me — and that I'm a party girl without any substance," she previously told the Daily Mail. She's worn many hats, and not just the ones that go with her fabulous fashion choices. From her rural roots to her career and family life outside of the public eye, Pippa has plenty of substance beyond her connections to the monarchy.

Over a decade after she stole the show at her sister's wedding, Pippa has gone on to accomplish several feats. While she is constantly compared to Kate and former working royal Meghan Markle, Pippa stands out perfectly fine on her own. From obscurity to rubbing shoulders with royals, here's a look at Pippa Middleton's stunning transformation.