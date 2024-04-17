Is That Really Barron Trump At Prom? We Poke Holes In Viral Rumor With This Tall Lookalike

There was one Instagram photo uploaded by the Oxbridge Academy student before prom that both confused the matter of whether that was Barron Trump, while also making it clear it was not him. Donald Trump Jr. appeared in a group shot taken at a home before the students went off to prom. In the snap, Donald Jr. appeared to be the tallest of the bunch and that included the Barron lookalike. Of course, it has been well-documented that Barron is the tallest member of the Trump family, as Barron's height has been turning heads since he was 15 years old, so it is clearly not him in the pic with Donald Jr. No verified photos of Barron attending prom surfaced, and it was unclear if he attended prom before his pending graduation.

Barron's high school graduation unexpectedly became a point of contention during Donald Trump's criminal trial. On April 15, the one-time president informed the media he petitioned to have the trial paused for his son's graduation, but was denied. "As you know my son is graduating from high school, and looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation," Donald told the press, per Fox News. He followed that up with a lengthy post to Truth Social denouncing the judge's decision.

Meanwhile, Judge Juan Merchan said the following day that the matter had not been decided. ""It really depends on how we are doing on time and where we are in the trial," Merchan said on April 15, per People.