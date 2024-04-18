Tori Spelling Confirms What We Suspected About Her Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

During a recent episode of her podcast "misSPELLING," Tori Spelling shared, "I did Mounjaro — and everybody admits it now. It's a different time so I don't feel, like, shamed saying that. I couldn't lose the baby weight." She mentioned that losing weight was easy after the birth of each of her first four children, but she faced challenges shedding the pounds after welcoming her youngest. "At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life. And after Beau, I was 160, and I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'It's an age thing,'" Spelling confessed. After a regimen of dieting and exercising, the "So Notorious" star's doctor prescribed her Mounjaro — a diabetes drug that The New York Times notes is similar to Ozempic. However, she discontinued its use in January 2024.

This isn't the first time Spelling addressed her weight. In her memoir, "UnchartedTerriTORI," she blamed swine flu and stomach issues for her slimmed-down frame. "I've never had a great stomach, but (being ill) just completely tore up my stomach and broke down my immune system, and I've basically just been a mess ever since, stomach-wise," she wrote, according to Today. A few years later, she shared in her new book, "Spelling It Like It Is," that she lost weight having the birth of her son Finn by adhering to a diet which she dubbed the "Just Keep Your F***king Mouth Shut and Eat Air diet," as recounted by Us Weekly.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).