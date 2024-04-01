Red Flags Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott's Marriage Would Never Last

After 18 years, five children, and a gazillion headlines, Tori Spelling officially moved to end her marriage to Dean McDermott, filing for divorce in late March of 2024. When the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum finally pulled the trigger, nine months after news that they'd separated hit, it certainly felt inevitable to those who'd watched the couple's rollercoaster romance play out in public. Those mercurial ups and downs weren't just chronicled in supermarket tabloids, but also in the pair's various reality shows, including such series as "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," and, most notoriously, the cringe-inducing, infidelity-fueled couples counseling of "True Tori."

Spelling's knack for squeezing self-promotion out of her own scandals was evident when her divorce filing synergistically coincided with the debut of Spelling's new podcast, "misSPELLING," in which she promised to share her truth. "'misSPELLING' is ready to reveal what's real and what's fake and she strips down her Hollywood persona," a voiceover declared in a brief teaser. "If you think the rumors are shocking, just wait till you hear the truth." Probably not coincidentally, the day after Spelling filed for divorce, McDermott removed all mention of her from his Instagram bio.

While the future is uncertain for the newly single exes, one thing remains clear, at least to those who've been paying attention: over the years, there have been plenty of red flags that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage would never last.