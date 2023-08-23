How Tori Spelling Lost So Much Of Her Money

Most people believe that because someone is famous or can be labeled as a celebrity, they will never have any money issues, and any financial concerns have been disregarded thanks to their social status. However, this isn't the case for all celebrities. Tori Spelling is the perfect example of someone who has spent her entire life under the spotlight and still struggles to find financial stability.

During an episode of "True Tori" back in 2014, the actor revealed she was under a lot of financial stress, saying, "I'm overwhelmed with life. Sorry. I just feel responsible. I feel so responsible for so many people and I can't do it. [I can't handle] the responsibility of having to take care of so many people financially, the fear of that. [It] doesn't matter. [I] know people look at me and they're like, 'Oh, poor you.' Like, 'Boohoo, you have so many problems'" (via E! News).

However, things haven't seemed to get any better for Spelling. In 2018, her husband, Dean McDermott, had the police check in on her because he was worried about her well-being. According to what a spokesperson from the police department told ET, "We were asked to check on her well-being. Deputies went out to talk to her briefly and determined she was fine." It looks like many have been the instances that have driven Spelling to find herself in this situation.