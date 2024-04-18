Reporter Admits He's 'Part Of The Problem' After Cringeworthy Caitlin Clark Exchange
Controversy arose in one of Caitlin Clark's first press conferences after being drafted to the WNBA's Indiana Fever when she had a cringeworthy exchange with a reporter. Going number one overall in the WNBA Draft was a major deal, even if her salary was disappointing. Clark faced immediate obstacles after being drafted to the Fever such as WNBA player Diana Taurasi hinting the rookie could get humbled in the pros, and sexism from one of the team's reporters.
Greg Doyel of the Indy Star made things uncomfortable during a presser on April 17. First he made a heart-hand gesture to Clark, which she does during games as a sign to her family. "You like that?" the former Iowa Hawkeyes player asked. "I like that you're here," Doyel responded. "Okay, well start doing that to me and we'll get along just fine," he added. Clark had an uncomfortable look on her face after the exchange, and the reporter was immediately dragged online for how he approached the conversation, and many claimed he had a sexist attitude. "Hey men in journalism: stop all that creepy stuff, man," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "[A] frustrating reminder of why the WNBA banned all media from locker rooms before last season," another added.
Later that day, Doyel issued an apology on X and then wrote a column titled, "Caitlin Clark, I'm so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem." For many, the apology was as awkward as the initial exchange.
There was another awkward moment at the press conference
On the night Gregg Doyel's cringeworthy exchange with Caitlin Clark went viral, the veteran sports reporter wrote about the incident for the Indy Star. "I'm devastated to realize I'm part of the problem," he wrote in the opening of his article where he apologized to the Indiana Fever's draft pick. "And then, along comes a story about another insensitive man ... and I decided to write about that idiot. Me," Doyel added. The writer took a first-person POV in the piece and owned up to his own "ignorance" for causing the awkwardness. "Caitlin Clark, I'm so sorry," was the closing line of the article.
For many fans, the article that ended with an apology was not enough to make up for Doyel's behavior. "Just stop, man. Stop. Writing a column for hits after issuing an apology on Twitter doesn't say much about your sincerity," an X user replied to Doyel's tweet with a link to the piece. Several users questioned his sincerity. "Nothing says, 'I'm sorry,' like making us click on your column so you can get clicks," one X user wrote. "Not part, you were the only problem," another added.
Doyel was also ripped online for his question to Fever coach Christie Sides about Clark. "You just were given the keys to that. What are you going to do with it?" he asked, emphasizing "that." Unfortunately, Clark is no stranger to sexist comments and addressed the issue while appearing on "Saturday Night Live."
Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che
Caitlin Clark turned heads when she appeared on "Saturday Night Live" for the "Weekend Update" segment just days before being selected first overall in the WNBA Draft. Before introducing Clark, Michael Che delivered a sexist joke about the basketball star. "The University of Iowa announced that Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired. And replaced with an apron," Che said. The crowd cheered loudly when Clark was introduced, and the segment allowed her to exorcise some demons. "Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did," Clark said to Che. What followed was a back-and-forth between Clark, Che and fellow "Weekend Update" host, Colin Jost. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard delivered multiple roast-style jokes at the expense of Che. "This year Caitlin Clark broke the record for three pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che. 1) Be, 2) Funnier, 3) Dumba**," she said. To close out the bit, Clark presented Che with a signed apron. Che said it would go to his girlfriend. "You don't have a girlfriend, Michael," Clark chided.
Throughout her career at Iowa, Clark often faced sexist responses to her on-court behavior. During the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball title game, Angel Reese mimicked Clark's "you can't see me" hand gesture, which made headlines. "I think men have always had trash talk," Clark told ESPN in April 2023 while discussing the double-standards people made of the exchange. "I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark added.