Reporter Admits He's 'Part Of The Problem' After Cringeworthy Caitlin Clark Exchange

Controversy arose in one of Caitlin Clark's first press conferences after being drafted to the WNBA's Indiana Fever when she had a cringeworthy exchange with a reporter. Going number one overall in the WNBA Draft was a major deal, even if her salary was disappointing. Clark faced immediate obstacles after being drafted to the Fever such as WNBA player Diana Taurasi hinting the rookie could get humbled in the pros, and sexism from one of the team's reporters.

Greg Doyel of the Indy Star made things uncomfortable during a presser on April 17. First he made a heart-hand gesture to Clark, which she does during games as a sign to her family. "You like that?" the former Iowa Hawkeyes player asked. "I like that you're here," Doyel responded. "Okay, well start doing that to me and we'll get along just fine," he added. Clark had an uncomfortable look on her face after the exchange, and the reporter was immediately dragged online for how he approached the conversation, and many claimed he had a sexist attitude. "Hey men in journalism: stop all that creepy stuff, man," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. "[A] frustrating reminder of why the WNBA banned all media from locker rooms before last season," another added.

Later that day, Doyel issued an apology on X and then wrote a column titled, "Caitlin Clark, I'm so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem." For many, the apology was as awkward as the initial exchange.