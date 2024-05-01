The Untold Truth Of Richard Simmons

Before Richard Simmons became a pop culture fitness phenom, he struggled with his own health. Born in 1948, Simmons arrived without a full set of bones in his foot, a birth defect that impacted the health of his legs, mental health, and physical well-being. Growing up in New Orleans, he heavily indulged in regional cuisine. He told Men's Health, "When I was younger, I ate nothing but fried food. Everything was fried, from oysters to chicken to potatoes to vegetables." He also wasn't physically active, preferring to sit on the sidelines and eat junk food rather than play sports.

In middle school, Richard weighed 200 pounds. He peaked at 268 pounds and throughout his childhood, Simmons took drastic measures to control his weight. He shared on "View from the Cheap Seats with the Sklar Brothers" that growing up, he ingested diet pills and laxatives, and he struggled with eating disorders. Simmons' weight caused him immense distress and he feared that being overweight would ultimately cost him his life. As a result, he went on a crash diet of water and lettuce, dropping more than 100 pounds in mere months. He lost weight, but landed in the hospital, jeopardizing his health. This was a turning point in Simmons' life. He realized he wanted to help others who also struggled with their weight.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).