The Truth About James Middleton's Relationship With His Parents

Kate Middleton's family has always shared a tight bond. Carole and Michael Middleton did everything they could to give Kate, Pippa, and James Middleton a healthy upbringing. And their efforts paid off. "I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun — I'm very lucky, I've come from a very strong family," Kate said on the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast in 2020 (via People). Carole and Michael prioritized their children while running a successful party supplies business. "My parents were hugely dedicated to us — my siblings," she said.

The Middletons focused on family activities, ensuring their kids spent as much time outdoors as possible. Growing up in Berkshire, in South East England, Kate, Pippa, and James had plenty of that. Their relationship continued to flourish after the kids grew up. Amid Kate's cancer diagnosis, James showed that she can always lean on the Middletons. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he captioned an Instagram photo of their childhood on March 22.

Like Kate, James has also counted on the support of his parents during a health crisis. In 2017, he was diagnosed with clinical depression after suffering in silence for a couple of years, he revealed in a 2019 essay for the Daily Mail. James' mental health journey could have been different if it hadn't been for the loved ones who rallied around him. Through all his ups and downs, James knows his parents are there.