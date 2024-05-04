The Untold Truth Of Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg

One of the hottest British chat shows these days doesn't air on television, but on YouTube: "Chicken Shop Date," the hilarious series created and hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg. With her YouTube channel boasting 3 million followers, many episodes of "Chicken Shop Date" have racked up millions of views — her chat with Hollywood movie star Jennifer Lawrence, for example, has been viewed more than 7 million times, while her conversation with rapper Central Cee generated more than 10 million views.

The premise of the show is brilliant in its simplicity. In each episode, Dimoldenberg sits down to interview a celebrity in a different fried chicken restaurant. These interviews are far from average thanks to Dimoldenberg's unique approach, and she sends things off-kilter into some wildly awkward directions. "I almost see it as more of a comedy series than an interview series in a way," Dimoldenberg explained in an interview with CBS News.

As the show has continued to gain popularity, so too has its host, as evidenced by her high-profile role at the 2024 Academy Awards, which promises to be just the beginning. To find out more about this on-the-rise media personality, read on to discover the untold truth of "Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg.