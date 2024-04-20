Prince William's First Royal Gig Amid Kate Middleton's Recovery Just Isn't The Same Without Her

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares many similarities with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Both were "commoners" and had worked real jobs before marrying into the Firm. They were passionate about charity work and shared a unique talent for engaging and bonding with the masses. So, it's no surprise that, according to YouGov, Kate is Britain's most popular royal. It's even less of a surprise that whenever William, Prince of Wales, steps out solo, things just aren't the same without her by his side.

William does his best. He puts on a brave face and shakes hands with the crowds. Still, he's no replacement for his gracious and charming wife, as was evident during William's first royal gig amid Kate's cancer recovery. On April 18, he visited Surplus to Supper, a non-profit distributing discarded food items to those in need. According to Buckingham Palace's official website, "The Prince met volunteers who sort and deliver food, and helped load their delivery vans before traveling with a driver to transport the food."

Even though William donned a high-vis vest and dived right in, helping volunteers with their deliveries, it was clear that Kate's absence was greatly felt by her supporters and her husband. William looked visibly moved when a volunteer handed him two get-well-soon cards. "Thank you, you are very kind," William told the woman. "We wish her well. We send our love," she said. "Please look after her well." William touched her shoulder reassuringly. "I will. I will," he vowed.