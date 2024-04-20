Prince William's First Royal Gig Amid Kate Middleton's Recovery Just Isn't The Same Without Her
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares many similarities with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Both were "commoners" and had worked real jobs before marrying into the Firm. They were passionate about charity work and shared a unique talent for engaging and bonding with the masses. So, it's no surprise that, according to YouGov, Kate is Britain's most popular royal. It's even less of a surprise that whenever William, Prince of Wales, steps out solo, things just aren't the same without her by his side.
William does his best. He puts on a brave face and shakes hands with the crowds. Still, he's no replacement for his gracious and charming wife, as was evident during William's first royal gig amid Kate's cancer recovery. On April 18, he visited Surplus to Supper, a non-profit distributing discarded food items to those in need. According to Buckingham Palace's official website, "The Prince met volunteers who sort and deliver food, and helped load their delivery vans before traveling with a driver to transport the food."
Even though William donned a high-vis vest and dived right in, helping volunteers with their deliveries, it was clear that Kate's absence was greatly felt by her supporters and her husband. William looked visibly moved when a volunteer handed him two get-well-soon cards. "Thank you, you are very kind," William told the woman. "We wish her well. We send our love," she said. "Please look after her well." William touched her shoulder reassuringly. "I will. I will," he vowed.
William's feeling the stress of flying solo
It has not yet reached the halfway mark of 2024, and the year has already proven to be a nightmare for William, Prince of Wales. First, he was forced to deal with the news, and inevitable fallout, from King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Kensington Palace shared in a statement on February 5.
Then, after months of baseless rumors and speculation regarding her health, there was Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer announcement. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," she said in a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts.
Obviously, when you're a royal, you have a fleet of staff catering to your every need. However, by all accounts, William and Kate attempt to keep their home life relatively "normal" for their kids and try to be hands-on parents. So, William is feeling the strain of caring for his three young kids as Kate concentrates on her recovery — all while holding down the fort for his father at the same time as he also undergoes treatment. "It's been stressful," a source told Us Weekly. "William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy's stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK. It's an immense responsibility."