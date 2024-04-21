Psychologist Tells Us Fame Complicates Katie Holmes' Emotions As Suri Cruise Turns 18
It seems like only yesterday that Suri Cruise was an adorable little girl being carried around in her mom's arms. But Suri is all grown up now and preparing to branch out into life on her own terms. It's never easy for any mom to wave goodbye to their teen daughter. Still, Katie Holmes' emotions are further complicated by her celebrity status.
NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind, shed light on how and why fame can exacerbate Holmes' feelings about her daughter transitioning from a teen to a young woman. "For a celebrity parent, the emotions surrounding their child's 18th birthday and potential departure from home might be influenced by additional factors," Dr. Hafeez told Nicki Swift exclusively, noting that public scrutiny and security concerns are two potential issues.
Dr. Hafeez pointed out that the public spotlight can be emotionally taxing for celebrity parents. "They may worry about how the media and fans perceive their child's milestones, leading to heightened emotions and a strong desire to maintain a positive image. Moreover, concerns about safety and privacy can add an extra layer of anxiety to the typical parental worries about their child's well-being." Dr. Hafeez also highlighted the impact of forced time apart on family dynamics, a common occurrence in celebrity families that are "shaped by the demands of fame and busy schedules." He noted that this separation due to filming or touring demands "could significantly influence the emotions experienced on the child's 18th birthday."
Suri is an independent young woman
Despite her famous folks and paparazzi-fueled start in life, Suri Cruise proved she was a typical 18-year-old on her April 18, 2024, birthday, enjoying a low-key stroll around Manhattan with a friend, looking like a regular teen on a day out shopping. Katie Holmes has done a great job raising her daughter to be down-to-earth and well-adjusted, far away from all the craziness and pressures that often befall Hollywood kids. However, it's not all plain sailing for Suri's mom. Although she's taken a huge step back from her Tom Cruise days, the actor will likely never escape the intense scrutiny she was subjected to during her high-profile marriage.
According to NYC neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind, Holmes is like any regular mom, though experiencing a mix of emotions as her daughter reaches adulthood. "She feels a sense of pride and accomplishment for Suri's growth, but also a hint of sadness, realizing how swiftly time has passed," Dr. Hafeez tells Nicki Swift exclusively. "There's anxiety about her child leaving home, coupled with concern for her future. However, there's also a sense of relief, knowing that she has prepared her daughter for independence."
Dr. Hafeez noted that Holmes inevitably feels a tinge of loneliness at the thought of her daughter flying the coup but is excited about her future. "It's a bittersweet moment, filled with pride, love, and a touch of apprehension, as she watches her child transition into adulthood," he added.
Suri is going it alone without Tom – at least for now
Little is known of Tom Cruise's relationship with Suri Cruise. There have been reports — some highly litigious — regarding Tom's contact, or lack thereof, with his daughter. In October 2012, he sued Life & Style and In Touch for $50 million over their headline, "Suri in tears, abandoned by her dad."
"Tom is a caring father who dearly loves Suri," his attorney told TMZ. "She's a vital part of his life and always will be. To say he has 'abandoned' her is a vicious lie." Still, it appeared Tom was nowhere to be seen on Suri's birthday and she's quite OK with that, apparently. "Tom does not exist to her. Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer," a source claimed to the Daily Mail. "He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything."
However, outspoken former Scientologist Leah Remini believes Tom is playing the long game. She predicts he's waiting until Suri is older to "lure" her away from Holmes and indoctrinate her into the organization."Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person, which is an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can't be connected to Suri," Remini told the New York Post. In August 2023, a Scientology spokesperson slammed Remini's "obsession with attacking her former religion by spreading falsehoods and hate speech."