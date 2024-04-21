Psychologist Tells Us Fame Complicates Katie Holmes' Emotions As Suri Cruise Turns 18

It seems like only yesterday that Suri Cruise was an adorable little girl being carried around in her mom's arms. But Suri is all grown up now and preparing to branch out into life on her own terms. It's never easy for any mom to wave goodbye to their teen daughter. Still, Katie Holmes' emotions are further complicated by her celebrity status.

NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind, shed light on how and why fame can exacerbate Holmes' feelings about her daughter transitioning from a teen to a young woman. "For a celebrity parent, the emotions surrounding their child's 18th birthday and potential departure from home might be influenced by additional factors," Dr. Hafeez told Nicki Swift exclusively, noting that public scrutiny and security concerns are two potential issues.

Dr. Hafeez pointed out that the public spotlight can be emotionally taxing for celebrity parents. "They may worry about how the media and fans perceive their child's milestones, leading to heightened emotions and a strong desire to maintain a positive image. Moreover, concerns about safety and privacy can add an extra layer of anxiety to the typical parental worries about their child's well-being." Dr. Hafeez also highlighted the impact of forced time apart on family dynamics, a common occurrence in celebrity families that are "shaped by the demands of fame and busy schedules." He noted that this separation due to filming or touring demands "could significantly influence the emotions experienced on the child's 18th birthday."