What Matty Healy's Exes Have Said About Him

The release of "The Tortured Poets Department" has revived interest in Taylor Swift's short-lived romance with rocker Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. As most fans predicted, Swift seemingly dedicated a few tracks from her new album to her widely-panned romance with Healy, who faced backlash after making a round of racially charged comments about Ice Spice in 2023. However, Healy has a long list of famous ex-girlfriends, and judging from the women he chose, he prefers dating fellow musicians and models. Swift, Halsey, and FKA Twigs fall under the musician umbrella, while Gemma Janes, Gabriella Brooks, and Charlotte D'Alessio work within the modeling industry.

Right now, Swift seems to be having her say about her doomed relationship with Healy, which ended just ahead of summer 2023. While art is subjective, the internet seems pretty convinced that Taylor Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" is loaded with brutal digs at Healy's character. Interestingly, "But Daddy I Love Him," which throws major shade at the Swifties who called out her romance with an unnamed suitor, is also believed to be about Healy. If true, then it's clear that Swift is harboring a wide range of conflicting emotions about Healy and their former bond.

However, Swift isn't Healy's only ex who has spoken about him publicly — and she may not even be the only one who's done so through song!