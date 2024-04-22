What Matty Healy's Exes Have Said About Him
The release of "The Tortured Poets Department" has revived interest in Taylor Swift's short-lived romance with rocker Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. As most fans predicted, Swift seemingly dedicated a few tracks from her new album to her widely-panned romance with Healy, who faced backlash after making a round of racially charged comments about Ice Spice in 2023. However, Healy has a long list of famous ex-girlfriends, and judging from the women he chose, he prefers dating fellow musicians and models. Swift, Halsey, and FKA Twigs fall under the musician umbrella, while Gemma Janes, Gabriella Brooks, and Charlotte D'Alessio work within the modeling industry.
Right now, Swift seems to be having her say about her doomed relationship with Healy, which ended just ahead of summer 2023. While art is subjective, the internet seems pretty convinced that Taylor Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" is loaded with brutal digs at Healy's character. Interestingly, "But Daddy I Love Him," which throws major shade at the Swifties who called out her romance with an unnamed suitor, is also believed to be about Healy. If true, then it's clear that Swift is harboring a wide range of conflicting emotions about Healy and their former bond.
However, Swift isn't Healy's only ex who has spoken about him publicly — and she may not even be the only one who's done so through song!
FKA Twigs
Singer FKA Twigs and Matty Healy dated for just over two years. However, their relationship crashed and burned in 2022, according to The Sun. Neither star has supplied a formal statement about what led to their failed relationship, but a source close to the couple spilled some tea about their split. "Sadly things haven't worked out," they said. "Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn't been the case." However, it wasn't a dramatic breakup. "There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments."
While FKA Twigs has never directly spoken about Healy, her song, "Which Way" is believed to address her feelings about being relegated to simply Healy's partner. "There's the whole 'I want to be a rock star's girlfriend,'" she sang (via Genius). "But yeah, the difference between (Rock star's girlfriend?) Me and all those tweets is that / You're not like those." She then goes on to proclaim that she's the rock star in the relationship. "Like, I'm not the accessory to the rock star, I'm the rock star/ Do you get what I mean?" she continued.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's romance with Matty Healy lasted only a few months before she linked up with Travis Kelce, and despite what people may have assumed, it ended on amicable terms. "She had fun with him, but it was always casual," revealed a source to People in June 2023. "They are no longer romantically involved." They also revealed that Swift and Healy never made it to boyfriend/girlfriend status. "They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," revealed a second source. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course."
However, it seems that their romance inspired quite a bit of regret in the star. For example, "The Smallest Man That Ever Lived" paints a very unflattering picture of Swift's perception of an unnamed performer, who many believe is Healy. "And I don't even want you back, I just want to know / If rusting my sparkling summer was the goal," sang Swift (via Genius). "And I don't miss what we had, but could someone give / A message to the smallest man who ever lived?" Swift further questioned the man's motives when asking if he got close to her just to bring negativity into her life. "Were you sent by someone who wanted me dead?" she continued. "Were you writin' a book? Were you a sleeper cell spy?"
It's also possible that Swift was shading Healy's height with the title.
Halsey
Halsey reportedly dated Matty Healy in 2015. However, the end of their brief romance isn't exactly clear. Although her comments about Healy have been rather sparse over the years, Halsey threw her ex a few complimentary words in 2015 when speaking with Billboard. "We're both attracted to characters, and we saw that in each other," Halsey shared about the nature of their bond. "I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine-drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've ... been associated with, you're out of your f***ing mind," she continued.
Some fans believe Halsey's song "Colors" is about her romance with The 1975 frontman. According to Us Weekly, the song, released in 2015, makes references to Healy's relationship with his mother Denise Welch, a popular TV host, his brother, and his past with substance use. "Your little brother never tells you but he loves you so / You said your mother only smiled on her TV show," said Halsey (via Genius). "You're only happy when your sorry head is filled with dope / I'll hope you make it to the day you're 28 years old."
Gabriella Brooks
Model Gabriella Brooks and Matty Healy reportedly enjoyed a lengthy relationship spanning four years. However, Brooks reportedly broke up with Healy because of differences surrounding their lifestyle. "Matty is great when he's on form but he isn't the easiest person to be with and leads a very unconventional life," shared a source with The Sun in 2019. "There has been a lot of strain on their relationship, not helped by him being on tour a lot this year. He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough. She doesn't want to lead her life like that."
Unlike some of Healy's other exes, Brooks hasn't openly spoken about him over the years. However, while speaking with The Guardian in 2020, Healy may have indirectly referenced his relationship with the model. "My 20s was f** king chaos and I didn't live a domestic life so there are lots of things I've just not learned. I'm not emotionally very mature," said Healy during the interview. "There have been times when it does damage my relationship and I ask myself: 'Why do I value my career so much?' I'm trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I'm not conflicted about it."
Healy's other known exes, including models Charlotte D'Alessio and Gemma Janes, have not commented on their respective romances.