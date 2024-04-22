Travis Kelce's Reported Feelings On Taylor Swift's Joe Alwyn Songs Prove He's Different From Her Ex

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" album had lyrics about Travis Kelce, and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The pop star famously dated Alwyn for six years and split up in 2023, before she started seeing Kelce. On the track "So Long, London," Swift bid farewell to her ex, and the city they stayed in during the majority of their relationship. "Pulled him in tighter each time he was drifting away ... I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe," she sang. The couple kept a very low profile during their time together; a source told People on April 19 (after "TTPD" was released) that Alwyn wanted their relationship to remain "his own personal story." Meanwhile, Kelce was unbothered by his girlfriend singing about her romances.

As Swift prepared to drop "TTPD," a source said that the Kansas City Chiefs star fully supported Swift's decision to sing about her past relationships. "If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous," the insider told the Daily Mail on April 18. "Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever," they added. That was a departure from Alwyn's attitude, as he spoke about privacy while dating Swift. "The more you give ... something will be taken," he told Elle in April 2022.

Multiple allusions to Swift's ex were featured on "TTPD."