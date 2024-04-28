6 Celebs Who Have Boldly Defended Sasha And Malia Obama

Malia and Sasha Obama never asked to be in the spotlight, but they were thrust smack in the middle of it nonetheless. Being only 10 and 7 when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, they had no say on whether they would become public figures. Even though Malia and Sasha have shown they hate the celebrity life, the former first daughters have continued to attract media attention years after they left the White House in 2016. Unable to avoid their unasked-for fame, Malia and Sasha have been targets of totally false stories since before they came of age.

But fake news aside, the Obama sisters also received unwanted attention for a series of true stories. Over the years, the Obama sisters have racked up media moments that drew backlash over behavior deemed inappropriate. In 2014, conservatives nearly lost their heads over Sasha and Malia's choice of attire and demeanor at that year's Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony. Republican staffer Elizabeth Lauten even lost her job after criticizing them on social media. "Try showing a little class," she wrote, the Washington Post reported.

Malia has caught flak for committing the unforgivable sins of dancing at a music festival in 2016 and attending parties while visiting universities between 2015 and 2016. Both Malia and Sasha have sparked outrage for smoking and (gasp!) kissing boys. Even the sisters' professional decisions have been criticized. But despite all the outrage, Malia and Sasha Obama have also drawn support from strangers, public figures, and celebrities alike.