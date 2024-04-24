The Untold Truth Of Fallout's Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell has been building an impressive acting resume, thanks to roles in movies like Netflix's "Army of the Dead," and in TV shows like "Sweetbitter" and "Yellowjackets." But it's Purnell's performance in Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout," based on the video game series of the same name, that's brought her talent to an entirely new audience. While Ella looks stunning without makeup, her transformation into Lucy MacLean, the lead character in "Fallout," has made her instantly recognizable around the globe.

During an interview with Collider, Purnell discussed her exciting acting career, and what she had been striving for. "Of course I want to be successful, but successful to me isn't being rich or famous or having awards, it's doing work that I feel proud of and doing work that challenges me," she told the publication. "If I can find a way to do that and balance it with having a family and friends and richness in my life that isn't just my work, that's contentment."

From her earliest acting roles to the lessons she's learned along the way, this is the untold truth of "Fallout" star Ella Purnell.