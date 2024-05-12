Tragic Details About Blake Lively

This article contains references to sexual assault.

Blake Lively's life in the public eye really began in 2005 when the then-17-year-old starred opposite Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Lively's stint as Bridget Vreeland in the coming-of-age drama and its 2008 sequel highlighted her star power, but it was Lively's role in The CW's teen drama "Gossip Girl" that really let her shine. Lively rose to fame for playing the show's "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen — a role she now famously dislikes because of Serena's party-girl image.

Since starring in "Gossip Girl" for six seasons, Lively has had a huge transformation. She moved away from playing characters like Serena and forged an impressive movie career by starring in features like "The Age of Adaline," "A Simple Favor," and "Cafe Society." Of course, not all her movies were major hits; 2011's "Green Lantern," which Lively filmed in 2010 alongside "Gossip Girl," failed to impress critics and viewers alike. However, it was something of a personal success for Lively as it introduced her to her now-husband, Ryan Reynolds. The pair soon began dating and got married in 2012. They now share four kids together.

From the outside looking in, it's easy to think global icon Lively lives a completely charmed life, but the actor is just as human as the rest of us, and sadly, she's experienced her fair share of heartbreaking circumstances. Keep reading as we dig into all the tragic details about Blake Lively.