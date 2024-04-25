Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Ditch That 90s Show With Lackluster Excuse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher aren't entertaining the idea of returning to the "That '90s Show."

TV viewers were introduced to Point Place, Wisconsin, when the show's predecessor, "That '70s Show," debuted on Fox in 1998. Taking place in that titular time period, the show followed teens Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Jackie (Kunis), and Michael (Kutcher) as they navigated high school life. Following its initial premiere, the show ran for eight seasons and catapulted the careers of its cast. When speaking about the show's success, Carsey-Werner Productions exec Jim Kraus told The New York Times, "The show was a secret pleasure for Fox's core audience, the 18-34 concentration of viewers. ... No matter what night it aired — and it moved constantly — viewers found it and followed it."

Nearly two decades after the show ended, fans were brought back to Point Place in the official Netflix spinoff "That 90s Show." This time, the series follows the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), as she travels to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). While the series follows a new cast, the first season featured a mini "That '70s Show" reunion, with Kunis and Kutcher returning. "Once people saw the material, and they knew that there was creative continuity with me and the Turners [co-creators of That '70s Show with Mark Brazill], everyone was very easily excited to support the show," co-creator Greg Mettler told Movie Webb. However, it seems Kunis and Kutcher won't be booking a return trip to Wisconsin anytime soon. According to Kunis, they've already made their contribution and are moving on.