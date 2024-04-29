The Moment That Ruined Logan Paul And The Rock's Relationship

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Logan Paul, the YouTuber and actor-turned-wrestler, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a seasoned pro in both areas, might both know their way around a wrestling ring, but pals? That might be a bit of a stretch — at least for now. Surprisingly, the two did strike up a friendship way back when — up until The Rock decided to distance himself from Paul completely. Let's just say that Paul has no one to blame but himself for that friendship breakup.

Paul and The Rock's friendship traces back to 2016 when Paul surprised his followers by teaming up with the WWE superstar. Paul wasn't shy about his near-worship for The Rock at the time, gushing to his viewers that he was "the best person on earth at this moment." They apparently met on the set of "Baywatch," where Paul had a cameo that was ultimately edited out. In a guest appearance on "The Kris Fade Show" podcast, Paul confessed that The Rock was the sole celebrity who truly intimidated him. "I don't get starstruck. I do not. And when I was next to The Rock for the first time, I was shaking like a little girl. He's my idol. He's the one guy who I actually resonate with in Hollywood," he said.

The bromance blossomed on YouTube, with both stars featuring on each other's channels, though good luck trying to find those videos now. Their collabs came to an abrupt halt at the tail end of 2017 when Paul found himself in the middle of that Japan forest controversy, a moment that tanked his reputation and nearly ended his career.

