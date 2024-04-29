5 Times Sasha Obama Channeled Michelle & Had Heads Turning

Sasha Obama has worn some daring outfits since leaving the White House, and it seems that her talent for pulling off bold style choices with ease might be courtesy of her mother. We don't get to see much of Sasha's personality because she maintains a much lower profile than her famous parents. However, according to Barack Obama, the former first daughter is just like her author mom behind closed doors. Over the years, we've also seen some striking similarities between how Sasha and Michelle Obama dress.

Barack explained how Michelle and Sasha are alike during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance. According to the ex-president, he has more in common with his oldest daughter Malia Obama, who has rocked some bold outfits of her own. "Sasha is a mini Michelle. ... [She] has the same look, the same attitude," Barack said. He also revealed that he and Malia call Sasha and Michelle "the round faces" because the two women share similar cherubic facial structures, and he admitted to being a bit fearful of his youngest and his wife. "The round faces are a fiercer tribe," he continued. "We're like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they're the hunters." This is a fitting description for the two women's style as well, as they both slay almost every outfit they rock.

It can't be easy growing up knowing that millions of people will scrutinize everything you wear, but at least Sasha's mom provided her with the best fashion blueprint to follow.