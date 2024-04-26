Jon Bon Jovi's Take On His Marriage Has Us Looking At Him Sideways

Jon Bon Jovi met his wife, Dorothea Hurley, when they were teenagers, and bar a brief split when the former dated Diane Lane, they've been together ever since. However, he's also admitted to cheating on her in the past, and while it's pretty clear they got past the infidelity, we can't help but look a little sideways at his commentary on it.

Bon Jovi has long cultivated the image of being the most faithful rock star to date. In fact, back in 2016, he mentioned in an interview with Belfast Telegraph that his loyalty was one of the things he was proudest of. However, in 2024, he revealed in an interview with Independent that he'd cheated on Hurley while on the road at some point during their marriage.

Though he didn't go into detail, Bon Jovi admitted that a good portion of his and Hurley's success as a couple came from the latter forgiving his indiscretions. Granted, he also pointed out that he'd owned up to what he did — and as many people may remember, he did indeed acknowledge having affairs on the road in his 1993 hit "Bed of Roses." Speaking of his willingness to tell Hurley the truth, he told The Independent, "It's about never lying about having been a saint." Snaps for honesty, we guess, but we're not sure that we love that take.