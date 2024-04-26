O.J. Simpson's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

O.J. Simpson's cause of death was confirmed as metastatic prostate cancer, his lawyer Malcolm LaVergne revealed to People on April 26. It had been over two weeks since Simpson died on April 10 when the family announced on his X, formerly Twitter, account that the former NFL player had "succumbed to his battle with cancer." No other details had been offered at the time.

In February, it was announced that Simpson was undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer. He confirmed the diagnosis by making light of the situation with a video posted to X. The former Buffalo Bills star laughed off rumors about his health. "Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?" he said in the clip. "I don't know who put that out there. I guess it's like 'The Donald' (Trump) says, 'You can't trust the media,”' Simpson joked while sitting in a parked truck. Simpson added that he would be having friends over to watch the Super Bowl.

More to come...