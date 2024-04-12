The Strange Request O.J. Simpson Made To Loved Ones In His Final Days

Ahead of O.J. Simpson's death at the age of 76, he spent time with many of his nearest and dearest. However, it seems he made a fairly bizarre request of everyone he saw in his final days. According to insiders in the know, they were tasked with signing NDAs.

News of this strange request first broke when sources spoke to TMZ about the arrangement. Based on their testimony, every single person present for O.J.'s final days, whether relatives, friends, or staff, had to sign the non-disclosures. The sources estimated that around 50 people were involved altogether, including the children he shared with the late Nicole Brown, son Justin and daughter Sydney Simpson. The NDAs weren't all, though. The source also told the outlet that taking phones into O.J.'s room was strictly prohibited.

Of course, other than the revelation that there were NDAs, that's all that's been made public — and for obvious reasons, that's likely to remain the case. Even so, we do have some details about who was there — and in some cases, the request for an NDA only becomes stranger. After all, when it comes to his kids and closest friends, it's unlikely an NDA would have been necessary in the first place.