What Happened To Al Cowlings Since The O.J. Simpson Trial?

Many have seen the footage of O.J. Simpson's 1994 car chase, but you may not have known that it wasn't actually Simpson driving the white Ford Bronco through Los Angeles during the two-hour pursuit. The driver was his best friend, Al Cowlings, also known as A.C. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cowlings' involvement saw him become one of the key players in the high-profile murder trial that was to follow. However, in the years since the trial concluded, we've heard very little from him.

To recap, back in 1994, Cowlings contacted 911 to inform the LAPD where he and O.J. were headed, and to plead with the police to stop encroaching. As seen in footage published by CNN, he told the operator, "This is A.C., I have O.J. in the car ... Please, I'm coming up the 5 freeway ... Right now, we're all, we're okay, but you've got to tell the police to just back off. He's still alive, but he's got a gun to his head." Eventually, authorities caught up with Simpson at his home and arrested him for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Of course, Cowlings' involvement in the hugely publicized car chase immediately involved him in the murder case, as well. However, while The Washington Post reported at the time that he was initially arrested for aiding a fugitive, nothing ever came of it — though he was ultimately subpoenaed at the trial that followed. In the decades since, Cowlings has seemingly tried to distance himself from Simpson and the spotlight. In fact, on the odd occasion that his involvement in the case has been brought up, he's been very clear that he wants no part in it.