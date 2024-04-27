Ex-Aide Confirms What We Suspected About Melania's Feelings On Trump Criminal Trial

Donald Trump's first criminal case to go to trial is centered on alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, but she's not the one who has kept her lips sealed; it's Melania Trump who has maintained her silence throughout the proceedings.

While "Where's Melania?" is a popular refrain, she hasn't vanished. On April 20, she hosted a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago, signaling her support for her husband's attempt to cling to his political career. But she has not spoken out in his defense concerning the criminal trial. After The Wall Street Journal dropped its bombshell 2018 report on the $130,000 payment to Daniels, sources told The New York Times that Melania was livid about the hush money story. Weeks later, she threw her husband a bone by dismissing reports about the scandal as the media "speculating" in an ABC News interview.

According to Melania's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, Melania might not mind watching Donald squirm. "If she felt this was a disgrace, she would say something," Grisham told CNN. Grisham also criticized Melania for selling jewelry during her husband's trial, arguing that it's "not a very good look." She has a point; to some, it could come off as a way to send the nation the message, "I really don't care, do u?" If Melania really cared to give Donald a morality boost right now, there's one thing she could do that would speak volumes — and she wouldn't have to say a word.