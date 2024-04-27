King Charles' New Move Amid Funeral Gossip Has Everyone Suspicious

After a little more than two months out of the public eye, it appears King Charles III is ready to get back to work. However, while many have applauded his return to his royal duties, the announcement has some people feeling a bit suspicious.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed a tragic detail about Charles, sharing that he had been diagnosed with cancer. They said, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." Charles' diagnosis had everyone thinking the same dark thing: Would his health get worse? After the announcement of Charles' condition, the monarch took a step back from the spotlight, allowing his son, Prince William, to take on more duties while he sought treatment. Speculation began to circulate that perhaps William would take the throne sooner than people thought, but it turns out, that's not the case.

Buckingham Palace has officially spilled the tea that King Charles will return to his royal duties next week. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 26, 2024, The Royal Family account wrote, "His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis." One of his first appearances will be alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, when they visit a cancer center treatment together on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. While people are happy to see King Charles in better spirits, many are still left with questions about how Charles was able to make such a quick recovery.