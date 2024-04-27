Our Photo Editor On Kimberly Guilfoyle's IG: Yep, That's Facetune

When something looks too good to be true, it usually is. That's certainly the case with Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram photos, showing her sparkling white teeth, flawless skin, and peachy complexion. Plastic surgery rumors have plagued Guilfoyle for years, and legions of haters have accused the former news host of overdoing the Botox and filler injections. Guilfoyle has remained uncharacteristically quiet on the subject; still, whether she's a fan of the needle or not, she's definitely a fanatic when it comes to photo-altering apps that give you a digital facial or facelift with a simple swipe, smoothing skin and removing blemishes.

But don't just take our word for it. We spoke to a bonafide expert who knows a thing or two about altering images: Alana Alicea, Photo Editor & Graphic Designer at Star Pop Studio. "Yes, [Guilfoyle's] images are definitely edited!! I would say she uses an app like Facetune or FaceApp, which can seamlessly make your face look absolutely stunning and perfect," Alicea told Nicki Swift exclusively. "It is widespread to edit IG photos if you are an influencer or public figure."

Alicea points to the fact that Guilfoyle's skin shows no signs of the imperfections mere mortals have, such as blemishes, bumps, pores, and uneven skin coloring. She also notes that Guilfoyle's eyes are as white as the driven snow, another indicator of digital manipulation. "Makeup alone does not do this to a face, well maybe in the first 20 minutes of wearing it but not all day/night," Alicea concluded.