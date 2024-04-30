Signs The Trump Family's Leading Ladies Aren't Fans Of Lara Trump

Lara Trump is letting everyone know that she's now running the MAGA show after reportedly getting mean-girled by Ivanka Trump. Back when Ivanka was the star of her family's political soap opera, everyone wanted to compare her to the doll who is everything. Ana Navarro called her "Nepotism Barbie," while "Harry Potter" actor Jason Isaacs dubbed her "Brainless Barbie" in a tweet, and political strategist Steve Schmidt tweeted that Ivanka has sealed her fate as "an aging, corrupt, villainous Barbie." But in October 2023, Lara attempted to claim Ivanka's toy title for herself. For Halloween, she dressed up like "MAGA Barbie."

These days, Ivanka probably wouldn't be willing to fight Lara for the right to claim her pink MAGA hat. After Donald Trump failed to win four more years in the White House, she made like Margot Robbie's disillusioned doll and left her old life behind. While Ivanka decided that she wanted nothing to do with her dad's third presidential campaign, Lara became more ambitious, rising through the familial ranks to become the Donald-endorsed co-chair of the RNC. "The Making of Donald Trump" author David Cay Johnston told The Times, "Donald likes to promote women who will do his bidding, he wants women who he can control and Lara fits that role." But while Lara has found favor with her father-in-law, there was a time he reportedly gossiped about her behind her back — and according to Donald's ex-attorney Michael Cohen, Ivanka joined in.