How Tom Selleck Slyly Hinted Blue Bloods Might Not End After All

Everyone saw it coming, but no one actually wanted it to happen. After dominating television for nearly a decade and a half, "Blue Bloods" had been given the boot by CBS, with reports chalking it up to budget cuts and financial drama. Despite the police procedural reportedly being the third most-watched drama on television, it had to say goodbye to the airwaves — except maybe for Tom Selleck, Frank Reagan himself, who refuses to let the series go just yet.

Selleck expressed his deep appreciation for the fans in a heartfelt statement following the announcement, saying how grateful it is to have been part of their lives through nearly 300 episodes. It was an "honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," he said in a statement obtained by Variety. But don't take that as his farewell speech, as the actor has always taken the stance that "Blue Bloods" has enduring appeal. "I don't think there is an end point," he told People in 2020. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

While the show will wrap after the 14th season, fans cling to a glimmer of hope that it might find a way to continue in one way or another. And per Selleck, there are still many stories left to tell.