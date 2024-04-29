William And Kate's Anniversary Post Faux Pas Proves Palace Can't Read The Room

Ever since Kensington Palace issued a statement that Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January and then disappeared from the public for months, eyes have been on the royals. After two months of no word from Kate and the Palace reassuring folks that she was doing okay, the royals tweeted a picture of the princess surrounded by her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. While the photo looked like a regular family pic at first glance, many noticed that it looked digitally altered. "Definitely looks like it had some photo editing happening. Why edit Princess Charlotte's cuffs? People jump straight to conspiracy," a fan replied. Another wrote, "Fake picture. Where is Kate?"

Amid all the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate, she gave a bizarre excuse for the fake photo controversy by sharing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day." On March 22, we finally learned what happened to Kate when she revealed that the doctors had discovered she had cancer after the abdominal surgery. Her explanation put a stop to the morbid rumors about her health but another strange picture shared by the royals just started up talk yet again.