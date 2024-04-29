William And Kate's Anniversary Post Faux Pas Proves Palace Can't Read The Room
Ever since Kensington Palace issued a statement that Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January and then disappeared from the public for months, eyes have been on the royals. After two months of no word from Kate and the Palace reassuring folks that she was doing okay, the royals tweeted a picture of the princess surrounded by her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. While the photo looked like a regular family pic at first glance, many noticed that it looked digitally altered. "Definitely looks like it had some photo editing happening. Why edit Princess Charlotte's cuffs? People jump straight to conspiracy," a fan replied. Another wrote, "Fake picture. Where is Kate?"
Amid all the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate, she gave a bizarre excuse for the fake photo controversy by sharing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day." On March 22, we finally learned what happened to Kate when she revealed that the doctors had discovered she had cancer after the abdominal surgery. Her explanation put a stop to the morbid rumors about her health but another strange picture shared by the royals just started up talk yet again.
The black-and-white anniversary picture of William and Kate was not a great choice
A wedding anniversary is something to be celebrated, which is why fans are baffled by the palace's choice to share a black-and-white photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales. "13 years ago today!" they wrote on Instagram. "The PR team has issues. You know the situation, so posting photos in black & white is going to ring unnecessary alarm bells," a fan responded. "For a Moment I thought we were going to get some sad [news] — a B/W Picture wasn't well chosen at the moment.. But I still wish you a happy wedding anniversary," another shared.
Despite the unease that the wedding picture invoked in fans, Kate seems to be faring well, according to royal correspondent Jennie Bond. She revealed to GB News that the princess' spirit has been uplifted now that King Charles can resume his public duties after his own cancer diagnosis. The expert stated, "I think Catherine is very dedicated to her role, and she knows there's been this terrific gap in the ranks of the royal family with her out of action, William out of action because of her, and the king out of action. So Charles stepping back into some public facing duties is definitely going to make her feel, I think, a little more relaxed about taking the time off that she so clearly needs and wants."