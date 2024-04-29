Joe Alwyn Reportedly Back In His Lover Era One Year After Taylor Swift Split
We all know that Taylor Swift has moved on from her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, and it seems that he has as well. The two had started dating in 2016 and kept their romance under wraps, with Swift going so far as to conceal herself while visiting Alwyn in London. "She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they've been walking past a music superstar — not even her new neighbors," a source told The Sun.
Just as they got together without any fanfare, Swift and Alwyn broke up quietly in March 2023, per Entertainment Tonight. An unnamed source shared, "The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." Following their split, Swift was linked with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and is now in a super high-profile lavender haze with Travis Kelce. While Alwyn would never discuss his love life with the public, an insider revealed that he's doing just fine after his breakup with Swift.
Joe Alwyn has reentered the dating pool
Joe Alwyn is no longer Taylor Swift's lover — but he is someone else's. A source revealed to People, "He's dating and happy. He's a great guy and not into drama in any way." The insider shared, "He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out." Despite no longer being with Swift, Alwyn got thrust into the limelight again with the "Shake It Off" singer's new album. Many Swifties were quick to try to decipher which songs shaded Alwyn on "The Tortured Poets Department" tracklist and they zeroed in on "The Bolter" after the infamous video of the two running to their car to escape the paparazzi. "'The Bolter' intro is 2.7 seconds because that's how long it took them to get into the car," a fan pointed out on X, formerly Twitter.
Prior to the releaser of "TTPD," a source told the Daily Mail, "Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her ... If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with songwriting on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all." The insider continued, "Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did."