Joe Alwyn Reportedly Back In His Lover Era One Year After Taylor Swift Split

Joe Alwyn is no longer Taylor Swift's lover — but he is someone else's. A source revealed to People, "He's dating and happy. He's a great guy and not into drama in any way." The insider shared, "He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out." Despite no longer being with Swift, Alwyn got thrust into the limelight again with the "Shake It Off" singer's new album. Many Swifties were quick to try to decipher which songs shaded Alwyn on "The Tortured Poets Department" tracklist and they zeroed in on "The Bolter" after the infamous video of the two running to their car to escape the paparazzi. "'The Bolter' intro is 2.7 seconds because that's how long it took them to get into the car," a fan pointed out on X, formerly Twitter.

Prior to the releaser of "TTPD," a source told the Daily Mail, "Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her ... If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with songwriting on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all." The insider continued, "Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did."