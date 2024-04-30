Matchmaker Tells Us Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Power Struggle Signals Their Downfall
There are plenty of things about Kanye "Ye" West that have people scratching their heads. Lately, one of the strangest things about the rapper is his marriage with Bianca Censori. Now, a matchmaker is exclusively telling Nicki Swift that the couple's power struggles could signal the downfall of their relationship.
Ye and Censori have had a whirlwind romance since secretly marrying in a questionable ceremony in December 2022. Since then, Censori has appeared to do and say anything that the "Gold Digger" rapper requests and many have wondered how the designer could let Ye seemingly control every aspect of her life. However, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking explained to Nicki Swift what she thinks their real relationship dynamic is like. She explained, "When it comes down to Kanye and Bianca, I see either a woman who is totally controlled by Kanye, or she is so smart that she is playing Kanye by allowing him to think he has control to gain status in pop culture and leverage it."
Trombetti explained that Censori is "younger and much more impressionable," so she might be letting herself be controlled by Ye for fame. She said, "Kanye was her boss and Kim is a huge cultural icon, so I can see her letting herself be controlled or under his spell because she wants to be like Kim or wants to be famous." Although the dynamics of their relationship have worked for the time being, Trombetti doesn't see it lasting long.
Matchmaker believes Kanye West and Bianca Censori will eventually split
Kanye West and Bianca Censori may have a bigger age gap than people think. Censori is 17 years younger than the famed rapper, and the age gap, along with their strange dynamic, is what matchmaker Susan Trombetti believes will cause the downfall of their relationship.
Trombetti explained exclusively to Nicki Swift, "Anytime someone is older, richer, and more famous, there is always an imbalance of power in a relationship which could lead to unhappiness and control, so Kanye has all these things going on." Although their relationship has lasted longer than some people may have thought it would, Trombetti doesn't see it as a forever type of love. She said, "It isn't a matter of if this relationship will be over, but when."
Trombetti thinks Ye is enjoying all the attention he and Censori have been getting, and ultimately, he's been trying to gain the attention of a special someone. She said, "I think he is trying to get Kim's attention." It wouldn't be surprising if this was true. In 2022, Ye spoke with Piers Morgan about his love toward his ex-wife. He shared, "I may be divorced on paper but I'm not divorced of the idea of being the protector ... I will love her [Kardashian] for life, and oddly enough I will protect her." So, perhaps Censori and Ye are both benefiting from this relationship, and the designer may have more of an upper hand than people may think.
Is Kanye West the one being manipulated in his relationship with Bianca Censori?
Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's marriage is filled with red flags, as the rapper appears to have his claws in every aspect of the architect's life. A close source to Censori told the Daily Mail the lengths Ye has gone to take control over the designer. They shared, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out." This would make sense as to why she was recently spotted barefoot at Disneyland; why else would you go shoeless at a theme park?
On the outside, it seems Ye is in total control of Censori, but is she also playing the rapper? Matchmaker Susan Trombetti explained to Nicki Swift the slight possibility she could be manipulating Ye. She said, "I could also see Kanye being used and manipulated for his fame. She has in mind the deals she can get for this when she is done with him." Trombetti doesn't consider Censori unintelligent as she knows the potential money and fame she can gain from this relationship. The matchmaker also explained that if some serious trouble was going on between the couple, she thinks Censori's family would have stepped up by now. Since that hasn't happened, it looks like the two may both be benefiting from this romance.