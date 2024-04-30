Matchmaker Tells Us Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Power Struggle Signals Their Downfall

There are plenty of things about Kanye "Ye" West that have people scratching their heads. Lately, one of the strangest things about the rapper is his marriage with Bianca Censori. Now, a matchmaker is exclusively telling Nicki Swift that the couple's power struggles could signal the downfall of their relationship.

Ye and Censori have had a whirlwind romance since secretly marrying in a questionable ceremony in December 2022. Since then, Censori has appeared to do and say anything that the "Gold Digger" rapper requests and many have wondered how the designer could let Ye seemingly control every aspect of her life. However, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking explained to Nicki Swift what she thinks their real relationship dynamic is like. She explained, "When it comes down to Kanye and Bianca, I see either a woman who is totally controlled by Kanye, or she is so smart that she is playing Kanye by allowing him to think he has control to gain status in pop culture and leverage it."

Trombetti explained that Censori is "younger and much more impressionable," so she might be letting herself be controlled by Ye for fame. She said, "Kanye was her boss and Kim is a huge cultural icon, so I can see her letting herself be controlled or under his spell because she wants to be like Kim or wants to be famous." Although the dynamics of their relationship have worked for the time being, Trombetti doesn't see it lasting long.