What Pippa Middleton's Real Skin Looks Like Without Makeup

It's rare to see the royal family's leading ladies without makeup, and there was a time that throne-adjacent Pippa Middleton really seemed to pile it on. However, she doesn't always crown her pores with a generous helping of bronze goop.

While Pippa is no princess like her sister, Kate Middleton, she was famously christened with the title "Her Royal Hotness" by the press after serving as Kate's maid of honor at her 2011 wedding. On that joyous occasion, everyone seemed too distracted by the view of the back of Pippa's pristine white dress to pay much attention to her beauty look, which included a generous amount of dark, matte foundation. However, eyes eventually drifted upward, and with Pippa's newfound notoriety came scrutiny of her appearance.

Vanity Fair observed that Pippa's deep tan was "the color of caramel cake frosting," and of her heavy-handed eyeliner use, HuffPost wrote that it was similar to Elizabeth Taylor portraying Cleopatra. StyleCaster, meanwhile, observed that both Middleton sisters shared their eyeliner obsession with their mother Carole Middleton, who has been accused of plotting Kate's marriage to Prince William. There might be something to Carole's beauty trick, as one of her daughters caught the eye of royalty and the other married a billionaire. (Pippa's husband is hedge fund manager James Matthews.)

Pippa seems to find it hard to keep her hands off the eye makeup no matter the occasion, but she will sometimes skip foundation and reveal her natural skin.