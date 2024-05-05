Why A Pair Of Gloves Caused So Much Controversy In O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial

O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her close friend, Ronald Goldman, was destined to become a media circus the moment the former Buffalo Bills player sent the police on a 50-mile car chase in his infamous white Ford Bronco mere days after their murders. However, it was what happened inside the courtroom that cemented the trial as one of the most unforgettable of all time and helped it to effortlessly retain that position for decades onward. On June 15, 1995, Simpson tried on the previously bloody gloves found at the scene of Nicole and Goldman's murders in a desperate attempt to prove that he couldn't have been the killer.

In a theatrical display, Simpson struggled to fit the murder gloves over the latex gloves he was wearing. He also modeled the gloves in front of the jury and attempted to pick up a marker at the judge's urging. And while he managed to do so, it was clear they were a tight fit. Later, Simpson's head attorney, Johnnie Cochran, would use Simpson's inability to comfortably fit the gloves as proof that he was innocent of the grisly crimes he'd been charged with. During his closing arguments on September 28, 1995, Cochran famously said, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit." The line undoubtedly helped Simpson score a not-guilty verdict for both counts of murder.

However, many people don't believe that the gloves proved Simpson's innocence.