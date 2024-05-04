American Idol Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Sexuality

While LGBTQ+ singers have never snagged the "American Idol" crown, they've come pretty close, with Adam Lambert, David Archuleta, and Clay Aiken making it to the final. Others found fame elsewhere, like Adore Delano, who became a popular drag queen. LGBTQ+ contestants have been showing off their talents since the first season, with Jim Verraros and R.J. Helton. Though none of them publicly addressed their sexuality until after the show, they left their mark and paved the way for others.

But "American Idol" was reportedly not the friendliest of places to the LGBTQ+ community. "I did tell some of the assistant producers because I felt like it was eating me alive," Helton, who came out four years after finishing fifth in 2002, told The Advocate in 2007. " But I was advised to just keep it to myself. The reason they gave me was that it wouldn't be a good idea for my career." Fox spokesman Joe Earley, who is gay, said whoever told Helton to keep quiet was not speaking on behalf of the network.

Regardless of Fox's official stance, "American Idol" featured no contestants who were openly LGBTQ+ while competing until 2014, just two seasons before it ended its initial run. In Season 13, MK Nobilette noted she understood what being open on the show meant. "There are always going to be people in America and everywhere else who will definitely hate me," she told the judges (via Out). Despite the early silence, many Idols went on to become vocal about their sexuality.