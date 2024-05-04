Kim Kardashian's Standing With Donald Trump Is Crystal Clear

Kim Kardashian was on good terms with Donald Trump during his presidency as the pair worked on prison reform together, but their relationship deteriorated after he left the White House. According to the 2023 book "Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party," the former president had asked the reality TV star to recruit NFL players to publicly back him, but none of the athletes would. In 2021, when Trump was out of office, Kardashian called him and asked for his support on getting clemency for prisoners behind bars, but Trump took issue over being seemingly snubbed by Kardashian. "You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?" Trump replied before hanging up on "The Kardashians" star, per the book (via Axios).

When excerpts of the book were published, Trump went on the offensive and bashed Kardashian, calling her "the World's most overrated celebrity" on Truth Social. "I did help with prisoner commutation ... and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim," he wrote in November 2023. Kardashian has also admitted that their relationship went south.

The subject of Trump came up while Kardashian appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 22. "Listen I don't think he likes me very much, but I'm okay," she told Jimmy Kimmel, while remaining fairly diplomatic. "You know I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform ... so that's what I will focus on," Kardashian added. Kanye West has also claimed that Trump slammed Kardashian in a private conversation.