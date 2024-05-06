The Bizarre Adoption Rumors About Malia & Sasha Obama, Debunked

Thanks to Barack Obama's presidency, the Obama family has been the subject of wild rumors, and unfortunately, Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha have not been spared. One rumor that started back in 2013 claims that the girls are not the Obamas' biological children. The website Fellowship of the Minds, which is known for promoting conspiracy theories, contended that there were no birth records for either Malia or Sasha. It also claimed there were no baby photos of the Obama girls. That is, of course, not true.

Michelle has shared baby photos of both Malia and Sasha, and so has Barack (here and here, for example). However, the conspiracy theory still trudges ahead by suggesting that the Obamas' family doctor, Anita Blanchard, and her husband, Martin Nesbitt, are Malia and Sasha's biological parents. Like most rumors surrounding the Obamas, this one continued to spread for years. In 2022, a Facebook post took the conspiracy theory even further by asserting that Blanchard and Nesbitt "rented" Malia and Sasha to the Obamas.

While this seems to be the most widespread rumor regarding the Obama sisters' parentage, another conspiracy theory spread after the satirical website The Last Line of Defense joked that a man named Ezekiel Wilekenmeyer, who once claimed to be the Obamas' sperm donor, sued the couple for cutting him out of Malia and Sasha's lives. Despite being satire, the satirical post was repeated by conspiracy theorists as actual news. Michelle Obama is no stranger to absurd rumors, and she has since given insight into her pregnancies that show how ridiculous these claims are.