Maddie Ziegler's Transformation From Dance Moms To Hollywood Actor

Maddie Ziegler has been in the spotlight since she was a kid. In 2011, at 8 years old, she became a rising dance star on Lifetime's "Dance Moms," a reality series based on the careers of young dancers as they trained and competed across the country for the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company. It was also the same show that put internet personality JoJo Siwa on the map.

"Dance Moms" helped Ziegler break out in the world of entertainment. She caught the eye of singer Sia and became known for starring in the music videos for "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart," which have racked up billions of views on YouTube. Speaking to Vulture about stepping out of her comfort zone of strict dance routines to shoot the videos, Ziegler shared, "It was really out of the box and it expanded me a lot, because I'm used to competition dances where you're like, 'Point your legs!' But this time it was like, you just need to let go and feel it."

Ziegler has since changed career paths. Though she's known for being a brilliant and famed dancer, this young star is capturing the attention of many for her breakout movie roles and, hopefully, many more to come.