What Is Basketball Star Caitlin Clark's College GPA?

Not only did Caitlin Clark earn hefty paychecks through name-image likeness (NIL) deals while at the University of Iowa, but she also secured an impressive GPA. In March 2023, the Iowa Hawkeyes star was named to the Academic All-America team for women's basketball with a GPA of 3.60, per Hawkeye Sports. What made the feat even more impressive was that it was the second year in a row that Clark earned Academic All-America honors. That made her only the third Iowa athlete to achieve that distinction. Clark followed that up with an even higher GPA the next year.

Fans had seen how competitive Clark was on the basketball court, and she took that same approach to academics. According to Heyong-Tak Lee, an assistant professor for Clark's Marketing Research class, she wrote an exam the day after the Hawkeyes won the Big 10 championship game. "She never acted like someone who was a celebrity and winning a lot of national awards," Lee told Iowa's Tippie College of Business in September 2023. "I can't not give it my all," Clark said of her drive in the classroom.

That off-the-court work paid off, and in her final year at Iowa Clark had an impressive GPA of 3.64. Fans marveled at the academic accomplishment when Clark's GPA became public. "One more reason to admire the hell out of her," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Considering her success in the classroom and on the court, the decision to leave school a year early was not one Clark took lightly.