Chris Pine's Unrecognizable Hair Transformation Is Truly Wild

Chris Pine is known for his clean-cut look, which is why his long hair and full salt and pepper beard were quite a shocker during the "All the Old Knives" premiere in March 2022. Pine wore his hair in a medium brown color with waves around his face that reached to the bottom of his neck. He also sported a fluffy Santa Claus-looking beard. "I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he explained to ET. Pine remained tight-lipped on whether his '70s look was for a part in a film and he just stated, "Maybe. It's mostly laziness."

Pine's shaggy hair and beard appears to have been grown out for the movie "Poolman," in which he rocks a similar, but more disheveled look. Fans of the much hairier look were probably disappointed when Pine hinted that he had to shave off his facial hair for work. "It's sad. It took like six months, but now I have to shave it off," he shared with Variety. When asked if he wanted to keep his scruff, he stated, "I'm very happy with a beard."