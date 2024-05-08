Kayleigh McEnany's Transformation Is A Staggering Sight To See

Kayleigh McEnany's story in politics is somewhat inspiring, yet ultimately fraught. At just 31 years old, she was appointed to be the White House press secretary under the Donald Trump administration, making history as one of the youngest in U.S. history to hold the position. At the time, McEnany pledged her allegiance to the country, assuring Americans of her commitment to the truth.

"I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," she said in her first official briefing as press secretary. However, McEnany's nine-month tenure was riddled with skepticism, with critics constantly questioning her truthfulness. Even worse, amid the January 6 insurrection investigation, Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director further cast doubts on McEnany's integrity, telling the committee: "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this. Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist."

While serving as press secretary is the highest point of her career so far, McEnany's success in media and politics had been a long time coming. Before her appointment, McEnany made a name for herself as a conservative political pundit, later going on to fearlessly defend Trump amid his many controversies. But even before her association with the former president, McEnany was accomplished in her own right.