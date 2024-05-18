The Stunning Transformation Of Tana Mongeau

These days, high-paid streamers, TikTokers, and YouTubers are taking over the world. These Internet personalities have become a huge part of pop culture, so much so that even Billie Eilish had something to say about it at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. "There's some, like, TikTokers here," the singer snarked during the event (via the Independent). Yes, Billie, there are some TikTokers everywhere these days, most of whom are building multi-million-dollar empires without so much as a college degree.

Just ask Tana Mongeau, who rose to the ranks of content-creating fame after dropping out of high school years ago. The Las Vegas native is one of many insanely popular content creators, boasting millions of followers across her TikTok and YouTube channels. Mongeau's outspoken personality garnered her a massive amount of attention when she started on YouTube nearly a decade ago, sharing stories and anecdotes about her personal life. Outlandish titles like "I Cussed Out My Teacher" and "Hairdresser From Hell?" captured her enough of an audience to skyrocket her to fame before she could even legally drink alcohol.

The YouTube star has become a major celebrity, evolving from high-school dropout to red-carpet attendee at some of Hollywood's hottest events. Her journey hasn't been linear, however, as Mongeau has weathered her fair share of controversies and has a long list of beefs (new and old). Regardless, she played her cards right, as millions of people continue to tune into her even if she's doing something as mundane as drinking lemonade. Here's a look at the stunning transformation of Tana Mongeau.