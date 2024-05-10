Outfits We Can't Believe Trump Aide Margo Martin Wore

For the past couple of years, Margo Martin has become Donald Trump's right-hand man, or should we say woman. Early in her career, she landed a position as one of the former U.S. president's press assistants before rising in the ranks to becoming the deputy communications chief. Since taking on these high-profile positions, she has been thrown into the limelight and every aspect of her life has been up for criticism, from looking like Melania Trump's clone to her questionable style.

You never know what you're going to get with Martin's fashion when she steps out in public. Usually, as one of Trump's aides, the public will see her rock business clothing to suit her tasks. In an Instagram post from 2021, saying goodbye to the White House, Martin and Trump were snapped at the iconic landmark as she donned a full black look with a skirt and blouse. She wrote in the caption, "It's impossible to adequately put into words — a goodbye that thoroughly thanks the people, memories and place that gave my life immeasurable purpose and happiness." Her work look doesn't sound too bad, but sometimes, even that can cross the line of being too bold. And unlike her boss, who usually sports the same suit even off the clock, Martin isn't afraid to make fashion statements in her day-to-day life. However, not all of them could be deemed as stylish as she has worn some unbelievable outfits.