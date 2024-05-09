Meet The Mothers Of Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Seven Children
Sean "Diddy" Combs is the father of seven children, and has always maintained how important fatherhood is to him. "I don't care about the Forbes list. I care about being a great dad," he told People in June 2017. The music producer had seven children with four different women, and while some have raised their eyebrows about the number of partners, Diddy has maintained that it happened organically. "I met all of them in the same year, so I've known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends," he told "The Wendy Williams Show" in June 2017. "These are people that were my friends ... and I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart broken again."
Sadly, the rapper lost one of those friends when Kim Porter, the mother of four of Diddy's kids, died in 2018. The aftermath of her death led to an abrupt change in Diddy's parenting style. "Fatherhood has been really, really, real cause I was like a part-time father, you know what I'm saying? ... Just losing Kim it was just like I was a full-time father," he told ex-girlfriend Yung Miami on her "Caresha Please" podcast in June 2022. "I've never been in this situation."
Fortunately for the Bad Boy honcho, the other mothers of his children had rallied together to co-parent.
Kim Porter
Kim Porter was a long-time partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The pair were together for 13 years before breaking up in 2007, but they remained co-parents to their four children. Porter was the mother of Christian Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs. She was also the mother of Quincy Taylor Brown, whose biological father is singer Al B. Sure, and whom Diddy adopted. Porter, a former model and actor, was adamant about making it clear that she left Diddy after he admitted to impregnating another woman. "I wanted to be dramatic," she explained to Essence shortly after the breakup. However, Porter also detailed how she stayed on good terms with her former boyfriend. "He still calls me everyday and we talk. There's no ill feeling or 'I can't stand you, I hate you, don't call,'" she told the outlet.
The duo continued to co-parent until Porter's tragic death in November 2018 when she was found dead in bed from lobar pneumonia. Just weeks before her passing, one of Porter's last Instagram posts was a group shot of Diddy and his kids.
After sharing four children together, and many years as both a couple and friends, Diddy was understandably emotional following Porter's death. "Mother's Day is going to hurt," he told People in May 2019, just before the first Mother's Day after Porter's passing. "Honestly, anybody that has lost a mother or lost a soulmate — it takes time," he added. The bulk of Diddy's kids were shared with Porter, but not his oldest child.
Misa Hylton
Famed hip hop stylist Misa Hylton dated Sean "Diddy" Combs in the early '90s and gave birth to his first son, Justin Combs, in 1993. Hylton started working for Diddy as a stylist to hip hop and R&B acts when she was still a teenager. She worked with well-known musicians such as Mary J. Blige, Foxy Brown, and Lil' Kim in the '90s. "Mary and Puff [Diddy] were creating a new sound, so it only made sense that the image reflected that energy," Hylton told Dazed in November 2018 when reflecting on her early career as a stylist. "We were all very young and it was important to show our swag." she added. Hylton not only worked with female artists, but she also assisted on music videos for rappers such as 50 Cent and Fat Joe.
Hylton was given the opportunity because of her own personal style, as she had no formal training in design. "Back then being a fashion stylist wasn't a career choice; I had no idea what to do or how to do it," she told Billboard in November 2017. The stylist later offered training and opportunities when she launched the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy in 2012.
Besides being known as a stylist, Hylton also made headlines in April 2024 after Diddy's home was raided while their son Justin was in the house. "Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest??" Hylton wrote on Instagram at the time.
Sarah Chapman
Sarah Chapman is an internet personality with a sizable Instagram following, who had a romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs in the 2000s that led to the birth of Chance Combs in 2006. At the time, Chapman became part of headline fodder as she was part of the paternity scandal that ended Diddy and Kim Porter's relationship. When Porter was pregnant with twin girls, Diddy cheated on her with Chapman, who was then pregnant with Chance. The "I'll Be Missing You" artist did not come clean to Porter until after she gave birth to their twins, but she had already found out about the infidelity through other channels. "He told me that he may have gotten himself into a situation and he may have fathered another child outside the relationship," Porter told Essence in September 2007 (via People).
Apparently, Diddy's indiscretions did not impact the relationship between Chapman and Porter. When the latter died, Chapman posted a touching Instagram tribute that was a photo of Porter and her four children. "A mother's love ... nothing like it. Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love," she wrote in the caption. The following year, Chapman went to a museum with three of Porter's kids — Christian Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs — along with Chance and Diddy.
Diddy stayed close with Chapman and used Instagram to gush over her in July 2022 when he posted a video of her to his Stories. "Yea I definitely got good taste," he said referring to Chance's mother.
Dana Tran
Sean "Diddy" Combs surprised fans when he announced the birth of his fourth daughter, and child number seven, Love Sean Combs in December 2022. Diddy introduced his daughter in a way that sparked backlash, as he posted about the news on X, formerly Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he wrote while name dropping his other children, but not revealing the identity of the mother. TMZ did some digging, and days later, Dana Tran was revealed as Love's mother. The outlet came across the newborn's birth certificate and found that the child had been born a couple months earlier in October 2022. Not much was known about Tran except that she worked in cyber security.
Fans were puzzled that Tran had a child with Diddy as he was romantically-linked to rapper Yung Miami at the time. The City Girls artist previously said the pair were not exclusive, and she knew about Tran's pregnancy before it was made public. "It wasn't, like, a surprise," she said on her "Caresha Please" podcast in December 2022.
It may have been a rocky birth announcement, but since being clarified as the mother, Tran has posted frequent updates with Love to Instagram. "6 Teeth & Always Hungry. 11 Month of Pure Love," Tran wrote in September 2023 just before the youngster turned one. "Time be still ... my heart can't take how fast this is all going ... Happy 1 & 1/2 birthday to my BabyGirl," she wrote in a post in April.