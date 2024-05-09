Meet The Mothers Of Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Seven Children

Sean "Diddy" Combs is the father of seven children, and has always maintained how important fatherhood is to him. "I don't care about the Forbes list. I care about being a great dad," he told People in June 2017. The music producer had seven children with four different women, and while some have raised their eyebrows about the number of partners, Diddy has maintained that it happened organically. "I met all of them in the same year, so I've known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends," he told "The Wendy Williams Show" in June 2017. "These are people that were my friends ... and I would fall in love with my friend, and then I would get my heart broken again."

Sadly, the rapper lost one of those friends when Kim Porter, the mother of four of Diddy's kids, died in 2018. The aftermath of her death led to an abrupt change in Diddy's parenting style. "Fatherhood has been really, really, real cause I was like a part-time father, you know what I'm saying? ... Just losing Kim it was just like I was a full-time father," he told ex-girlfriend Yung Miami on her "Caresha Please" podcast in June 2022. "I've never been in this situation."

Fortunately for the Bad Boy honcho, the other mothers of his children had rallied together to co-parent.